Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:06 AM

8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY

8761 Via Travoleria Way · No Longer Available
Location

8761 Via Travoleria Way, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Make an appointment to see this gorgeous, like new two-story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome with a spacious family room and an extra area for a game room or a loft. The 3rd. bedroom is conveniently located downstairs next to the 3rd bathroom. Spacious living area with open style kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer are new. Upstairs you'll love the balcony of the huge master bedroom, 2nd. bedroom and 2nd. bathroom, the laundry room, and a game room or a loft for your own entertainment. The two car garage is detached. You will enjoy the partially covered patio for your BBQ. Close to major areas in Orlando, just about 15 minutes away to Disney Springs, Parks and entertainment. NO PETS and NON SMOKING townhome. Lawn care and Pool recreational area included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY have any available units?
8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY have?
Some of 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY offers parking.
Does 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY has a pool.
Does 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY have accessible units?
No, 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8761 VIA TAVOLERIA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

