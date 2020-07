Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This Unit Will be available for Showings after 10/24/19 (still occupied)

Beautiful condo located in the exclusive Windermere.

It features one bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen, living rooms and dinning room.

Its an in law/guest house condo located on top of the rear garage of the main house. Its a must see. Rent includes electricity and water