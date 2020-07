Amenities

granite counters garage pool some paid utils

8622 Via Tavoleria Way (Garage Apartment) Available 01/10/20 MOVE IN JANUARY!!! BEAUTIFUL 1BED/1BATH ABOVE GARAGE APARTMENT IN WINDERMERE! - RENT: $1098 DEPOSIT: $1,098



MOVE IN JANUARY!! THIS 1BED/1BATH ABOVE GARAGE APARTMENT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED MINUTES AWAY FROM DISNEY THEME PARKS AND DISNEY SPRINGS. ALSO NEAR OUTLETS AND UNIVERSAL'S ISLANDS OF ADVENTURE. THIS UNIT FEATURES A FULL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LIVING ROOM & LAUNDRY CLOSET!! ENJOY COMMUNITY POOL AND CABANA AREA JUST A FEW FEET AWAY! WATER & ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT! UNIT IS LOCATED IN THE CARRINGTON COMMUNITY IN WINDERMERE.



CONTACT US NOW!! FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWINGS! HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED.



CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ (321) 230 -8775 OR EMAIL RosaV@homevest.com



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full



**** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 ****

**** NO STUDENTS PLEASE ****



No Pets Allowed



