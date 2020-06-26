8619 Danforth Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09effa50da ---- LAKES OF WINDERMERE - LAKE REAMS TOWNHOMES Spacious, Lovely 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Windermere community, Lake Reams townhomes at lakes of Windermere. Beautifully built neighborhood, quiet, yet close to shopping and Disney. Laminate and tile flooring on first level, carpet on the second level. Home includes: private courtyard, spacious floorplan, 2 car garage, 2 master suites and much more. Full Washer/Dryer also included. Community includes: club house, community pool. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee). For more information contact Mo at 407-571-1441. Dryer Pool Washing Machine