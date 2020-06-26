All apartments in Horizon West
8619 COVENTRY PARKWAY

8619 Coventry Park Way
Location

8619 Coventry Park Way, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely Gorgeous! Almost like New, water frontage town home locates in disired Windermere Trails Community. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters kitchen and baths. Downstairs are all tiles floors. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, Master Bath with two vanities, upstairs laundry equipped with washer and dryer, fenced Courtyard. Great amenities: pool, cabana, playground, dog park and then you can enjoy even more the lifestyle of this most growing area in central Florida. Plus walking distance to "A" rated schools. Minutes from theme parks, shopping, dining. Come and see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

