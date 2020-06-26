8619 COVENTRY PARKWAY

Amenities

Property Amenities courtyard dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely Gorgeous! Almost like New, water frontage town home locates in disired Windermere Trails Community. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters kitchen and baths. Downstairs are all tiles floors. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, Master Bath with two vanities, upstairs laundry equipped with washer and dryer, fenced Courtyard. Great amenities: pool, cabana, playground, dog park and then you can enjoy even more the lifestyle of this most growing area in central Florida. Plus walking distance to "A" rated schools. Minutes from theme parks, shopping, dining. Come and see it!