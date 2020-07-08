All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

8532 Danforth Drive

Location

8532 Danforth Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed/2.5 bath Town-home in Windermere - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom multilevel townhouse in Windermere! This property includes all kitchen appliances, washer & dryer (as convenience items), a spacious split floor plan, and a private patio/deck!! Wood floor on 1st level and stairs with carpet on 2nd level where all the bedrooms are. Double detached garage at rear of unit. Conveniently located near Disney attractions, airport, and charming Downtown Windermere!!

Don't have time for a showing? Check out the 360 virtual tour now!!

Virtual Tour: https://www.nodalview.com/bmaPvaVdvhRLU7aJtFLJWA1d

SHOWING LINK - To schedule a showing, click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8532-danforth-drive

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5172748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

