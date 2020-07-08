8532 Danforth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed/2.5 bath Town-home in Windermere - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom multilevel townhouse in Windermere! This property includes all kitchen appliances, washer & dryer (as convenience items), a spacious split floor plan, and a private patio/deck!! Wood floor on 1st level and stairs with carpet on 2nd level where all the bedrooms are. Double detached garage at rear of unit. Conveniently located near Disney attractions, airport, and charming Downtown Windermere!!



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5172748)