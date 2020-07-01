8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage guest suite

Brand new and stunning 2 story Windermere Isle home with 6 bedrooms and 4 full bathroom with 2 bedrooms in first floor, 4176 sqft heated space. Energy efficient home with Low Utility Bills. Tankless water heater. Rent includes full lawn service, save $100 a month. Fully renovated. NO CARPET in the house, beautiful wood flooring and Ceiling fan with remote control in all rooms. Upgrade light fixtures. Custom Beige Paint color, Linen Cabinet an Quartz Counter top. Open floor plan and high ceiling and doors in both floor. Chef kitchen, crown molding, backsplash, stainless steel appliances (including Double Ovens & GAS Cooktop), walk-in pantry and a small Office Nook. Two downstairs bedrooms are perfect for a guest suite and home office. Beautiful IRON STAIR RAILS lead to the Second Floor. The Loft gives you an extra space for a secondary living area. The MASTER SUITE has a large walk-in closet. Unwind from the day in your GARDEN BATH with soaking tub and semi-frameless glass shower with double shower head. Front load washer and dryer laundry room. Located close to 429, Disney and Hamlin Shops. Watch Disney firework from house. Windermere Isle offers residents a Community Pool, Cabana and Playground. Watch Disney Firework from house everyday!!!