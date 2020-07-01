All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE

8224 Procida Isle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8224 Procida Isle Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
Brand new and stunning 2 story Windermere Isle home with 6 bedrooms and 4 full bathroom with 2 bedrooms in first floor, 4176 sqft heated space. Energy efficient home with Low Utility Bills. Tankless water heater. Rent includes full lawn service, save $100 a month. Fully renovated. NO CARPET in the house, beautiful wood flooring and Ceiling fan with remote control in all rooms. Upgrade light fixtures. Custom Beige Paint color, Linen Cabinet an Quartz Counter top. Open floor plan and high ceiling and doors in both floor. Chef kitchen, crown molding, backsplash, stainless steel appliances (including Double Ovens & GAS Cooktop), walk-in pantry and a small Office Nook. Two downstairs bedrooms are perfect for a guest suite and home office. Beautiful IRON STAIR RAILS lead to the Second Floor. The Loft gives you an extra space for a secondary living area. The MASTER SUITE has a large walk-in closet. Unwind from the day in your GARDEN BATH with soaking tub and semi-frameless glass shower with double shower head. Front load washer and dryer laundry room. Located close to 429, Disney and Hamlin Shops. Watch Disney firework from house. Windermere Isle offers residents a Community Pool, Cabana and Playground. Watch Disney Firework from house everyday!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE have any available units?
8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE have?
Some of 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE offers parking.
Does 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE has a pool.
Does 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8224 PROCIDA ISLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

