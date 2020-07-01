All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated May 27 2020

8105 Red Stopper Ln

8105 Red Stopper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8105 Red Stopper Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing 3/2.5 Townhome for Rent in Summerlakes Community -
Click to view the floor plan and 360 walking tour: http://tiny.cc/RedStopperPDM

As you walk into the house you are greeted by a foyer and formal dining area. The kitchen has a large granite countertop making the island perfect for barstools or some major meal prep cooking space! Plus the Stainless Steel Appliances, Closet Pantry, and family room making it great for family time-space.

You do have a half bath downstairs and the Covered Lanai with Rear Courtyard with a Detached 2 Car Garage. All bedrooms and laundry upstairs, including Washer & Dryer.

Master Suite has Walk-in Closet, Dual Sink Vanity, Privacy Lavatory, and Garden Bath with Soaking Tub and Glass-enclosed Shower.

Summerlake amenities: Community offers a clubhouse and recreation center with a resort-style swimming pool and fitness center, also tennis courts, basketball courts, and several parks.

Rent: $2,000.00 a month
Minimum Security Deposit: $2100.00
$75 application fee, per person over age 18
Pets - owner approval. No Smoking. Includes lawn care.

Located close to 429 and 535, Disney World and other Attractions, Hamlin Shops, shopping centers, restaurants and across from the National Golf Center & Lodge.

From Toll 429, take Exit 15 for New Independence Parkway. Head east and take first right on to Porter Rd/Hamlin Groves Trail which then turns in to Summerlake Park Blvd. Community will be ahead 2 miles on the left.

(RLNE5094093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 Red Stopper Ln have any available units?
8105 Red Stopper Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8105 Red Stopper Ln have?
Some of 8105 Red Stopper Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 Red Stopper Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8105 Red Stopper Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 Red Stopper Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8105 Red Stopper Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8105 Red Stopper Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8105 Red Stopper Ln offers parking.
Does 8105 Red Stopper Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8105 Red Stopper Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 Red Stopper Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8105 Red Stopper Ln has a pool.
Does 8105 Red Stopper Ln have accessible units?
No, 8105 Red Stopper Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 Red Stopper Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8105 Red Stopper Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8105 Red Stopper Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8105 Red Stopper Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

