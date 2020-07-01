8105 Red Stopper Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage tennis court

Amazing 3/2.5 Townhome for Rent in Summerlakes Community -

Click to view the floor plan and 360 walking tour: http://tiny.cc/RedStopperPDM



As you walk into the house you are greeted by a foyer and formal dining area. The kitchen has a large granite countertop making the island perfect for barstools or some major meal prep cooking space! Plus the Stainless Steel Appliances, Closet Pantry, and family room making it great for family time-space.



You do have a half bath downstairs and the Covered Lanai with Rear Courtyard with a Detached 2 Car Garage. All bedrooms and laundry upstairs, including Washer & Dryer.



Master Suite has Walk-in Closet, Dual Sink Vanity, Privacy Lavatory, and Garden Bath with Soaking Tub and Glass-enclosed Shower.



Summerlake amenities: Community offers a clubhouse and recreation center with a resort-style swimming pool and fitness center, also tennis courts, basketball courts, and several parks.



Rent: $2,000.00 a month

Minimum Security Deposit: $2100.00

$75 application fee, per person over age 18

Pets - owner approval. No Smoking. Includes lawn care.



Located close to 429 and 535, Disney World and other Attractions, Hamlin Shops, shopping centers, restaurants and across from the National Golf Center & Lodge.



From Toll 429, take Exit 15 for New Independence Parkway. Head east and take first right on to Porter Rd/Hamlin Groves Trail which then turns in to Summerlake Park Blvd. Community will be ahead 2 miles on the left.



