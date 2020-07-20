All apartments in Horizon West
8061 POND APPLE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM

8061 POND APPLE DRIVE

8061 Pond Apple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8061 Pond Apple Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Hard to Find Fully Furnished Turn Key Home! Previous Model Home. Immaculate - ABSOLUTELY A MUST SEE! Great view of lake and sunsets. 3 BR plus den, 2 BA and 2 car garage. This home has an open-concept floor plan with unobstructed views of your beautiful pool and spa. Entrance opens into the formal living room and dining room with two BR's/BA and Den to the left. Upgraded Kitchen opens to family room and under roof sunroom added by the builder. You will enjoy your gourmet kitchen that features gorgeous custom cabinets with wine rack, custom backsplash, microwave, double oven, gas top range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Owner's retreat features tray ceiling with crown molding, his and her closets and a Master Bath with dual sinks and a stand up frameless shower with custom tile and listello. Your outside oasis is perfect for entertaining with a covered patio, heated pool and spa and exterior lighting. Custom closet systems are installed throughout, extended kitchen cabinets with under cabinet wine refrigerator, and custom decorative beams in the ceiling. Lease includes pool maintenance, lawn care, landscaping and lawn pest control. Conveniently located near Disney, Orange County Golf course, Shopping and Restaurants of Winter Garden Village and Hamlin, SR-429, SR-535, 408, and FL Turnpike. Professionally managed. Hurry, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Sorry, NO pets. Property also Listed for Sale MLS#O5768813.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE have any available units?
8061 POND APPLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE have?
Some of 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8061 POND APPLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8061 POND APPLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
