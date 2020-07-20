8061 POND APPLE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Hard to Find Fully Furnished Turn Key Home! Previous Model Home. Immaculate - ABSOLUTELY A MUST SEE! Great view of lake and sunsets. 3 BR plus den, 2 BA and 2 car garage. This home has an open-concept floor plan with unobstructed views of your beautiful pool and spa. Entrance opens into the formal living room and dining room with two BR's/BA and Den to the left. Upgraded Kitchen opens to family room and under roof sunroom added by the builder. You will enjoy your gourmet kitchen that features gorgeous custom cabinets with wine rack, custom backsplash, microwave, double oven, gas top range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Owner's retreat features tray ceiling with crown molding, his and her closets and a Master Bath with dual sinks and a stand up frameless shower with custom tile and listello. Your outside oasis is perfect for entertaining with a covered patio, heated pool and spa and exterior lighting. Custom closet systems are installed throughout, extended kitchen cabinets with under cabinet wine refrigerator, and custom decorative beams in the ceiling. Lease includes pool maintenance, lawn care, landscaping and lawn pest control. Conveniently located near Disney, Orange County Golf course, Shopping and Restaurants of Winter Garden Village and Hamlin, SR-429, SR-535, 408, and FL Turnpike. Professionally managed. Hurry, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Sorry, NO pets. Property also Listed for Sale MLS#O5768813.