8055 Bowery Dr.

4 Bedroom Pool Home Right Behind The Magic Kingdom - 4 Bedroom Pool Home with more than 3000 Square Feet of living space. Huge open Floor plan on the First Level with Formal Living Room, Kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steal Appliance, Huge family Room that opens up to the screened in Patio and Pool. Office/ Den also on first level. The Second Floor has all 4 Bedrooms and a Loft area. Master bedroom has Double Door Entry, 2 Walk in Closets and large Bathroom with Garden Tub,separate Shower and Double vanity. 3 additional large Bedrooms. Less than 5 min to Disney, Shopping and Restaurants. Lawn Care and Pool Care included and A/C filters Delivered to your Front Door on the 1st of each Month.



(RLNE3045276)