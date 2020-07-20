All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 8055 Bowery Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
8055 Bowery Dr.
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:04 PM

8055 Bowery Dr.

8055 Bowery Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

8055 Bowery Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Pool Home Right Behind The Magic Kingdom - 4 Bedroom Pool Home with more than 3000 Square Feet of living space. Huge open Floor plan on the First Level with Formal Living Room, Kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steal Appliance, Huge family Room that opens up to the screened in Patio and Pool. Office/ Den also on first level. The Second Floor has all 4 Bedrooms and a Loft area. Master bedroom has Double Door Entry, 2 Walk in Closets and large Bathroom with Garden Tub,separate Shower and Double vanity. 3 additional large Bedrooms. Less than 5 min to Disney, Shopping and Restaurants. Lawn Care and Pool Care included and A/C filters Delivered to your Front Door on the 1st of each Month.

(RLNE3045276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8055 Bowery Dr. have any available units?
8055 Bowery Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8055 Bowery Dr. have?
Some of 8055 Bowery Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8055 Bowery Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8055 Bowery Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8055 Bowery Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8055 Bowery Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8055 Bowery Dr. offer parking?
No, 8055 Bowery Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8055 Bowery Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8055 Bowery Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8055 Bowery Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 8055 Bowery Dr. has a pool.
Does 8055 Bowery Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8055 Bowery Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8055 Bowery Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8055 Bowery Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8055 Bowery Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8055 Bowery Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West Apartments with Garages
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College