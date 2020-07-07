8054 Glenlloyd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage

Listing Agent - Yanet Pelegri - ypelegri.realtor@gmail.com - 407-967-6268 - Beautiful Townhouse, Ready to Move In! 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and walking pantry. Private courtyard and detached 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included on the second floor. With the convenient Winter Garden location, close to highway 429, Orange County National Golf Center, shopping centers and Disney. Access to Hawksmoor amenities including Community Pool and Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kids Splash Pad. Best A rated schools!.



(RLNE5423292)