8019 John Hancock Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8019 John Hancock Dr.

8019 John Hancock Drive · (407) 420-7908 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8019 John Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8019 John Hancock Dr. · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2843 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Great House in Winter Garden! - This is a Spacious and beautiful one story home featuring 3 bedrooms . Home has title in common areas and carpets in bedrooms. All appliance are included. Open air feel of the kitchen, breakfast nook and family room perfect for entertaining guests. Located at the Summerlake community in Winter Garden, is near Walt Disney world, Orange County national golf center and Universal Studios. The community features a clubhouse with fitness center, resort-style swimming pool , and a playground for the kids to enjoy.
All top-rate schools from elementary to high.

(RLNE4928948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8019 John Hancock Dr. have any available units?
8019 John Hancock Dr. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8019 John Hancock Dr. have?
Some of 8019 John Hancock Dr.'s amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8019 John Hancock Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8019 John Hancock Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8019 John Hancock Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8019 John Hancock Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8019 John Hancock Dr. offer parking?
No, 8019 John Hancock Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8019 John Hancock Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8019 John Hancock Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8019 John Hancock Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 8019 John Hancock Dr. has a pool.
Does 8019 John Hancock Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8019 John Hancock Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8019 John Hancock Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8019 John Hancock Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8019 John Hancock Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8019 John Hancock Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
