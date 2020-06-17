8019 John Hancock Dr.

Amenities

gym pool playground clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

Great House in Winter Garden! - This is a Spacious and beautiful one story home featuring 3 bedrooms . Home has title in common areas and carpets in bedrooms. All appliance are included. Open air feel of the kitchen, breakfast nook and family room perfect for entertaining guests. Located at the Summerlake community in Winter Garden, is near Walt Disney world, Orange County national golf center and Universal Studios. The community features a clubhouse with fitness center, resort-style swimming pool , and a playground for the kids to enjoy.

All top-rate schools from elementary to high.



(RLNE4928948)