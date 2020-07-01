8010 Soldierwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool

5/3.5, 3013 sqft - Summer Lake - 2-story, 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom house. Located in Summer Lake Neighborhood in Winter Garden, one of the largest growing areas. Nice size master bedroom comes with a garden tub, standard shower, and dual vanity sinks. All rooms have a walk in closet. Lawn maintenance included. The community offers a club house, gym, resort style pool, walking trail, playground and a dog park. The house is close to Disney, shopping centers, highway 429, Winter Garden Village and Orange County National Golf. Do not miss this ready to move-in beautiful home.



1.6 miles to Publix Super Market

1.7 miles to Walmart Supercenter

3.4 miles to Independence Elementary

3.2 miles to Bridgewater Middle School

4.9 miles to Windermere High School

-15 minutes drive to Disney



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5301904)