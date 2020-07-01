All apartments in Horizon West
8010 Soldierwood St

8010 Soldierwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

8010 Soldierwood Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
5/3.5, 3013 sqft - Summer Lake - 2-story, 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom house. Located in Summer Lake Neighborhood in Winter Garden, one of the largest growing areas. Nice size master bedroom comes with a garden tub, standard shower, and dual vanity sinks. All rooms have a walk in closet. Lawn maintenance included. The community offers a club house, gym, resort style pool, walking trail, playground and a dog park. The house is close to Disney, shopping centers, highway 429, Winter Garden Village and Orange County National Golf. Do not miss this ready to move-in beautiful home.

1.6 miles to Publix Super Market
1.7 miles to Walmart Supercenter
3.4 miles to Independence Elementary
3.2 miles to Bridgewater Middle School
4.9 miles to Windermere High School
-15 minutes drive to Disney

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5301904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8010 Soldierwood St have any available units?
8010 Soldierwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8010 Soldierwood St have?
Some of 8010 Soldierwood St's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8010 Soldierwood St currently offering any rent specials?
8010 Soldierwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8010 Soldierwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8010 Soldierwood St is pet friendly.
Does 8010 Soldierwood St offer parking?
No, 8010 Soldierwood St does not offer parking.
Does 8010 Soldierwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8010 Soldierwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8010 Soldierwood St have a pool?
Yes, 8010 Soldierwood St has a pool.
Does 8010 Soldierwood St have accessible units?
No, 8010 Soldierwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 8010 Soldierwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8010 Soldierwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8010 Soldierwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8010 Soldierwood St does not have units with air conditioning.

