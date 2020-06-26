7910 WINTER WREN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Full-Solar Summer Lake 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! Pet-Friendly with fenced backyard. Relax on the spacious, covered front porch and enjoy the water view of the park with walking trails. Open Floor plan with family room and large kitchen featuring 42" wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including natural gas range. Features include plantation shutters, crown molding, washer/dryer, water softener, water filtration system, and wood look tile throughout other than bedrooms. Lawn care landscaping with pest control are included. Summer Lake family friendly amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and fitness center, basketball court, green asphalt tennis court with acrylic surfacing and playground. Easy access to 429, 535 and FL Turnpike. Minutes from Publix, the Hamlin Shopping and Winter Garden Village. Close to Disney and the parks!