7910 WINTER WREN STREET
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:07 PM

7910 WINTER WREN STREET

7910 Winter Wren Street · No Longer Available
Location

7910 Winter Wren Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Full-Solar Summer Lake 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! Pet-Friendly with fenced backyard. Relax on the spacious, covered front porch and enjoy the water view of the park with walking trails. Open Floor plan with family room and large kitchen featuring 42" wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including natural gas range. Features include plantation shutters, crown molding, washer/dryer, water softener, water filtration system, and wood look tile throughout other than bedrooms. Lawn care landscaping with pest control are included. Summer Lake family friendly amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and fitness center, basketball court, green asphalt tennis court with acrylic surfacing and playground. Easy access to 429, 535 and FL Turnpike. Minutes from Publix, the Hamlin Shopping and Winter Garden Village. Close to Disney and the parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 WINTER WREN STREET have any available units?
7910 WINTER WREN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7910 WINTER WREN STREET have?
Some of 7910 WINTER WREN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 WINTER WREN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7910 WINTER WREN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 WINTER WREN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7910 WINTER WREN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7910 WINTER WREN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7910 WINTER WREN STREET offers parking.
Does 7910 WINTER WREN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7910 WINTER WREN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 WINTER WREN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7910 WINTER WREN STREET has a pool.
Does 7910 WINTER WREN STREET have accessible units?
No, 7910 WINTER WREN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 WINTER WREN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7910 WINTER WREN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7910 WINTER WREN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7910 WINTER WREN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
