7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd

Amenities

4/3 Home for RENT in Summerlake - Winter Garden/Hamlin Area - Excellent 4bed/3bath, 2 car garage, water view home located in the desirable Summer lake community is available now! The Summer lake community offers residents a pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse and basketball courts along with picnic areas and many walking paths. This grand home impresses the moment you walk into the foyer, with upgraded tile flooring and attractive neutral paint color. Throughout the home are decorative niches and archways and gorgeous volume ceilings. The spacious floor plan features separate living, dining and family rooms. The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Off the kitchen there is a roomy breakfast nook area that overlooks a tranquil pond behind the large backyard. The master bedroom is a delight, with a large master closet and a spa like master bath with his and hers sinks, private toilet, a large soaking tub and separate shower. A spacious covered patio in back is the perfect place to enjoy your evenings. Enjoy easy access to major roads (429), shopping and great schools. This home will not last long. Call today for a showing!!



(RLNE5240819)