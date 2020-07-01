All apartments in Horizon West
7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd

7906 Summerlake Pointe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Horizon West
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7906 Summerlake Pointe Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
4/3 Home for RENT in Summerlake - Winter Garden/Hamlin Area - Excellent 4bed/3bath, 2 car garage, water view home located in the desirable Summer lake community is available now! The Summer lake community offers residents a pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse and basketball courts along with picnic areas and many walking paths. This grand home impresses the moment you walk into the foyer, with upgraded tile flooring and attractive neutral paint color. Throughout the home are decorative niches and archways and gorgeous volume ceilings. The spacious floor plan features separate living, dining and family rooms. The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Off the kitchen there is a roomy breakfast nook area that overlooks a tranquil pond behind the large backyard. The master bedroom is a delight, with a large master closet and a spa like master bath with his and hers sinks, private toilet, a large soaking tub and separate shower. A spacious covered patio in back is the perfect place to enjoy your evenings. Enjoy easy access to major roads (429), shopping and great schools. This home will not last long. Call today for a showing!!

(RLNE5240819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd have any available units?
7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd have?
Some of 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd offers parking.
Does 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd has a pool.
Does 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7906 Summerlake Pointe Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

