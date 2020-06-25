7816 SUMMERLAKE POINTE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful lakefront home has large family room formal dining room. Downstair master bedroom. This home is open for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen offers staggered cabinets with crown molding and is great for entertaining as it is open to the family room and outside lanai! This home has lots of tiles throughout. The upstairs is very large with a game room and 2 more bedrooms. Summerlake is a family community part of the Horizon West in Winter Garden just over the Windermere border. It is minutes from the Magic Kingdom and shopping in the Winter Garden Village