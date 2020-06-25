All apartments in Horizon West
7816 SUMMERLAKE POINTE BOULEVARD
7816 SUMMERLAKE POINTE BOULEVARD

7816 Summerlake Pointe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7816 Summerlake Pointe Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful lakefront home has large family room formal dining room. Downstair master bedroom. This home is open for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen offers staggered cabinets with crown molding and is great for entertaining as it is open to the family room and outside lanai! This home has lots of tiles throughout. The upstairs is very large with a game room and 2 more bedrooms. Summerlake is a family community part of the Horizon West in Winter Garden just over the Windermere border. It is minutes from the Magic Kingdom and shopping in the Winter Garden Village

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

