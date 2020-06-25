Beautiful lakefront home has large family room formal dining room. Downstair master bedroom. This home is open for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen offers staggered cabinets with crown molding and is great for entertaining as it is open to the family room and outside lanai! This home has lots of tiles throughout. The upstairs is very large with a game room and 2 more bedrooms. Summerlake is a family community part of the Horizon West in Winter Garden just over the Windermere border. It is minutes from the Magic Kingdom and shopping in the Winter Garden Village
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7816 SUMMERLAKE POINTE BOULEVARD have any available units?
7816 SUMMERLAKE POINTE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7816 SUMMERLAKE POINTE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7816 SUMMERLAKE POINTE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7816 SUMMERLAKE POINTE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7816 SUMMERLAKE POINTE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.