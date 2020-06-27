All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop

7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop · No Longer Available
Location

7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Stunning brand new 4/3 home in the Sanctuary at Hamlin! Available Now! - Stunning brand new home in the Sanctuary of Hamlin of Winter Garden! Come be the first one to live in this beautiful home.
This property boasts beautiful modern fixtures throughout, upgraded cabinetry, gourmet style kitchen, neutral paint, a spacious open floor plan, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, split bedroom plan with an oversized master suite. All living areas are tiled, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, two car garage, manicured landscaping that you never have to mow as lawn service is included!

Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer. Sorry, pets are not allowed.

Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a viewing of the beautiful home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5024264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop have any available units?
7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop have?
Some of 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop currently offering any rent specials?
7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop is pet friendly.
Does 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop offer parking?
Yes, 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop offers parking.
Does 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop have a pool?
No, 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop does not have a pool.
Does 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop have accessible units?
No, 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
