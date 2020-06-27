7543 Tangerine Knoll Loop

Amenities

Stunning brand new 4/3 home in the Sanctuary at Hamlin! Available Now! - Stunning brand new home in the Sanctuary of Hamlin of Winter Garden! Come be the first one to live in this beautiful home.

This property boasts beautiful modern fixtures throughout, upgraded cabinetry, gourmet style kitchen, neutral paint, a spacious open floor plan, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, split bedroom plan with an oversized master suite. All living areas are tiled, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, two car garage, manicured landscaping that you never have to mow as lawn service is included!



Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer. Sorry, pets are not allowed.



