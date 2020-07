7381 Fairgrove Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH DOUBLE POND VIEW - THIS CHARMING DOUBLE PONE VIEW 4 BEDS 3 BATHS ONE STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME IS LOCATED IN A CUL DE SAC LOT IN THE WINDERMERE SOUND COMMUNITY. VERY LOW HOA WITH LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. COMMUNITY POOL, PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL, AND TENNIS COURT. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME OFFERS UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND IMMACULATE FLOORING. EXTENDED TWO CAR GARAGE AND THE BEST LOCATION CLOSE TO THEME PARKS, SHOPPING CENTERS, AND GREAT SCHOOLS YET SECLUDED. SCHEDULE A VIEWING AND APPLY TO LIVE IN THIS WONERFUL HOME TODAY!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3485596)