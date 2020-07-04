7224 RAMBLING WATER WAY

Amenities
Come see this lovely, well maintained 4 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Ashlin Park by Ashton Woods.
You will feel right at home with spacious bedrooms, tons of natural light, and a HUGE living room for entertaining.
This community features beautiful amenities; community pool, club house, park area, tot-lot, conservation area, ponds, and bike trail access. Nearby parks include Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, R.D. Keene Park, and Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve.
Washer/dryer, and LAWN CARE included.