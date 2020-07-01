7212 Londale Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

This beautiful 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom model home with pool and fireworks view is located in Enclave at Berkshire Park. Walk right into the welcoming formal Living & Dining room. Head to the back of the home, which is open concept and extends from the family room with built-in cabinets to the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dining area. These rooms overlook the private screened lanai and solar powered pool area with fountain. Great for parties with a walk through butler’s pantry and a whole house sound system! Up the wrought iron staircase, you’ll find 4 spacious bedrooms and a convenient laundry room with new washer and dryer. Master Bedroom has his and her walk-in closets and a large bathroom with soaking tub. There is a built-in study in the hallway for your schoolwork or home office. Premium laminate and 18” tile floors on the first floor, cozy carpet upstairs. Pool maintenance and landscaping are both included! Enjoy nightly Magic Kingdom fireworks directly across the street!! Close to shopping and restaurants and zoned for great schools! This one won't last long! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,790, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,790, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.