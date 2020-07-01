All apartments in Horizon West
Horizon West, FL
7212 Londale Boulevard
7212 Londale Boulevard

7212 Londale Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7212 Londale Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
This beautiful 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom model home with pool and fireworks view is located in Enclave at Berkshire Park. Walk right into the welcoming formal Living & Dining room. Head to the back of the home, which is open concept and extends from the family room with built-in cabinets to the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dining area. These rooms overlook the private screened lanai and solar powered pool area with fountain. Great for parties with a walk through butler’s pantry and a whole house sound system! Up the wrought iron staircase, you’ll find 4 spacious bedrooms and a convenient laundry room with new washer and dryer. Master Bedroom has his and her walk-in closets and a large bathroom with soaking tub. There is a built-in study in the hallway for your schoolwork or home office. Premium laminate and 18” tile floors on the first floor, cozy carpet upstairs. Pool maintenance and landscaping are both included! Enjoy nightly Magic Kingdom fireworks directly across the street!! Close to shopping and restaurants and zoned for great schools! This one won't last long! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,790, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,790, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7212 Londale Boulevard have any available units?
7212 Londale Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7212 Londale Boulevard have?
Some of 7212 Londale Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7212 Londale Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7212 Londale Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 Londale Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7212 Londale Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7212 Londale Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7212 Londale Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7212 Londale Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7212 Londale Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 Londale Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7212 Londale Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7212 Londale Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7212 Londale Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 Londale Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7212 Londale Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7212 Londale Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7212 Londale Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

