All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET

7189 Summerlake Groves Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7189 Summerlake Groves Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call this your new home in Hamlin area, great location with golf view thru the balcony, great interior areas to enjoy with the family, tile all throughout first floor. Make your appointment today, won’t last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET have any available units?
7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET have?
Some of 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET offers parking.
Does 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET have a pool?
No, 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET have accessible units?
No, 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College