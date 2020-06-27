7189 SUMMERLAKE GROVES STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Call this your new home in Hamlin area, great location with golf view thru the balcony, great interior areas to enjoy with the family, tile all throughout first floor. Make your appointment today, won’t last long!!!