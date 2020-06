7140 FLOWING WATER ALLEY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool garage

GORGEOUS EAST WEST FACING 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH CORNER TOWNHOME IS LOCATED IN ASHLIN PARK, VERY SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF WINDERMERE. HOME FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FIRST FLOOR HAS TILE THROUGHOUT AND THE SECOND FLOOR HAS LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. HOME HAS UPGRADED FANS AND FIXTURES WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS AND A PRIVATE COURTYARD TO ENJOY THE DISNEY FIREWORKS AT NIGHT. NEED VALID SSN TO RUN COMPLETE CREDIT BACKGROUND CHECKS. NEED EXCELLENT INCOME AND CREDIT SCORES. COMMUNITY HAS A POOL, PLAYGROUND, CLUBHOUSE, LAKES, AND PARKS TO ENJOY. THERE ARE NEARBY SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED. GREAT LOCATION. NO PETS. MIN 12 MONTHS LEASE TERM NEEDED. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES. WELCOME HOME.