Horizon West, FL
7081 Nobleton Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

7081 Nobleton Drive

7081 Nobleton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7081 Nobleton Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Highly sought after Windermere Location. This home has been loved and taken care of and is ready for you! 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath home boasts crown molding and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has large sitting area, walk-in closet and private bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower and his & her sinks. The kitchen features an island and closet pantry. Just off the kitchen you will find a breakfast area. The large family room and open floor plan make this home one to see. Community amenities includes: a fishing pier on Lake Sawyer, an Olympic sized pool, tot lots, tennis/basketball/sand volleyball courts, and a gazebo park. Lawn care included at list price. Pets welcome with additional deposit (conditional).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7081 Nobleton Drive have any available units?
7081 Nobleton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7081 Nobleton Drive have?
Some of 7081 Nobleton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7081 Nobleton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7081 Nobleton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7081 Nobleton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7081 Nobleton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7081 Nobleton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7081 Nobleton Drive does offer parking.
Does 7081 Nobleton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7081 Nobleton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7081 Nobleton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7081 Nobleton Drive has a pool.
Does 7081 Nobleton Drive have accessible units?
No, 7081 Nobleton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7081 Nobleton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7081 Nobleton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7081 Nobleton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7081 Nobleton Drive has units with air conditioning.
