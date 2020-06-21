7081 Nobleton Drive

Amenities
Highly sought after Windermere Location. This home has been loved and taken care of and is ready for you! 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath home boasts crown molding and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has large sitting area, walk-in closet and private bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower and his & her sinks. The kitchen features an island and closet pantry. Just off the kitchen you will find a breakfast area. The large family room and open floor plan make this home one to see. Community amenities includes: a fishing pier on Lake Sawyer, an Olympic sized pool, tot lots, tennis/basketball/sand volleyball courts, and a gazebo park. Lawn care included at list price. Pets welcome with additional deposit (conditional).