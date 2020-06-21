7081 Nobleton Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Highly sought after Windermere Location. This home has been loved and taken care of and is ready for you! 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath home boasts crown molding and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has large sitting area, walk-in closet and private bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower and his & her sinks. The kitchen features an island and closet pantry. Just off the kitchen you will find a breakfast area. The large family room and open floor plan make this home one to see. Community amenities includes: a fishing pier on Lake Sawyer, an Olympic sized pool, tot lots, tennis/basketball/sand volleyball courts, and a gazebo park. Lawn care included at list price. Pets welcome with additional deposit (conditional).