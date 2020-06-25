All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
7017 NOBLETON DRIVE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

7017 NOBLETON DRIVE

7017 Nobleton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7017 Nobleton Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great house in Windermere!! Close to I-4, Disney, other attractions and the airport. This 4/2 is perfect for a family or someone that wants a little room. This won't last as a Windermere address is in demand. See it today!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE have any available units?
7017 NOBLETON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE have?
Some of 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7017 NOBLETON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7017 NOBLETON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College