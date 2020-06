Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The house is located in the middle of Windermere with all the deserving schools and attractions around. It is one of the largest model in the subdivision located in between a park and a lagoon, no front and back neighbors. In addition of 5 bedrooms, 4 and 1/2 bath the house has 2 large sitting areas and coverd front and back porch. This is a rare find for the price!!