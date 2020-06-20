6873 Northwich Drive

Amenities

3/2.5 Home In Lakes Of Windermere Community - 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single family pool home with 2,790 total square and 2,229 square feet under a/c in Lakes of Windermere community. Spacious layout with separate living, dining, and bonus room. The kitchen layout features a breakfast bar open to the formal dining and dinette areas that overlook the pool and patio. Pool deck and patio are fully screened, and pool service is included. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the interior laundry room leading to the 2-car garage. Community amenities include, pool, picnic area, tennis court, and children’s playground.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



