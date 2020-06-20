All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 6873 Northwich Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
6873 Northwich Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

6873 Northwich Drive

6873 Northwich Drive · (407) 896-1200 ext. 233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6873 Northwich Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6873 Northwich Drive · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2229 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3/2.5 Home In Lakes Of Windermere Community - 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single family pool home with 2,790 total square and 2,229 square feet under a/c in Lakes of Windermere community. Spacious layout with separate living, dining, and bonus room. The kitchen layout features a breakfast bar open to the formal dining and dinette areas that overlook the pool and patio. Pool deck and patio are fully screened, and pool service is included. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the interior laundry room leading to the 2-car garage. Community amenities include, pool, picnic area, tennis court, and children’s playground.

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE5814345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6873 Northwich Drive have any available units?
6873 Northwich Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6873 Northwich Drive have?
Some of 6873 Northwich Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6873 Northwich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6873 Northwich Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6873 Northwich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6873 Northwich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 6873 Northwich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6873 Northwich Drive does offer parking.
Does 6873 Northwich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6873 Northwich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6873 Northwich Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6873 Northwich Drive has a pool.
Does 6873 Northwich Drive have accessible units?
No, 6873 Northwich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6873 Northwich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6873 Northwich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6873 Northwich Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6873 Northwich Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6873 Northwich Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity