All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 6755 Cultivation Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
6755 Cultivation Way
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

6755 Cultivation Way

6755 Cultivation Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Signature Lakes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6755 Cultivation Way, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
3 bedroom, 2 bath in the sought after Signature Lakes Community ... - Spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet. Granite countertops and house recently renovated. Stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, tennis courts, fitness center, and playground. Close to shopping, restaurants and highways and yet on a quiet street.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

Please contact W. Psychoyos from RPM South Orlando for more details ... wpsychoyos@rpmsouthorlando.com, 407-544-3990.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com
Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,900.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
Pet Fee = $150.00. If application approved with pet, rent is increased by $50.00.
First month's rent = $1900.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE5787576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6755 Cultivation Way have any available units?
6755 Cultivation Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6755 Cultivation Way have?
Some of 6755 Cultivation Way's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6755 Cultivation Way currently offering any rent specials?
6755 Cultivation Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6755 Cultivation Way pet-friendly?
No, 6755 Cultivation Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 6755 Cultivation Way offer parking?
No, 6755 Cultivation Way does not offer parking.
Does 6755 Cultivation Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6755 Cultivation Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6755 Cultivation Way have a pool?
Yes, 6755 Cultivation Way has a pool.
Does 6755 Cultivation Way have accessible units?
No, 6755 Cultivation Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6755 Cultivation Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6755 Cultivation Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6755 Cultivation Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6755 Cultivation Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College