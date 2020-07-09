6755 Cultivation Way

Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath in the sought after Signature Lakes Community ... - Spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet. Granite countertops and house recently renovated. Stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, tennis courts, fitness center, and playground. Close to shopping, restaurants and highways and yet on a quiet street.
Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.
Please contact W. Psychoyos from RPM South Orlando for more details ... wpsychoyos@rpmsouthorlando.com, 407-544-3990.
Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,900.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
Pet Fee = $150.00. If application approved with pet, rent is increased by $50.00.
First month's rent = $1900.00
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)
(RLNE5787576)