6704 DUNCASTER STREET
6704 DUNCASTER STREET
6704 Duncaster Street
·
Location
6704 Duncaster Street, Horizon West, FL 34786
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Move in November in The Lakes of Windermere subdivision.
Home boasts over 3000 sq.ft with lovely detailed painting thru out and stunning recessed ceilings! First floor all wood flooring!!! All bedrooms on 2nd floor!!
Master bedroom has bay windows with sitting area! Enjoy cooking in a magnificent gourmet kitchen that has marvelous granite counter tops with appealing stainless steel appliances.
Home has beautiful wood flooring thru out as well as carpet in bedrooms with tile in bathrooms.
Washer/Dryer included!
Community has basketball courts and playgrounds for recreation and so much more!!!!
Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6704 DUNCASTER STREET have any available units?
6704 DUNCASTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Horizon West, FL
.
What amenities does 6704 DUNCASTER STREET have?
Some of 6704 DUNCASTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 6704 DUNCASTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6704 DUNCASTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 DUNCASTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6704 DUNCASTER STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Horizon West
.
Does 6704 DUNCASTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6704 DUNCASTER STREET offers parking.
Does 6704 DUNCASTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6704 DUNCASTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 DUNCASTER STREET have a pool?
No, 6704 DUNCASTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6704 DUNCASTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 6704 DUNCASTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 DUNCASTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6704 DUNCASTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6704 DUNCASTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6704 DUNCASTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
