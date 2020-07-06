6704 DUNCASTER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Move in November in The Lakes of Windermere subdivision.



Home boasts over 3000 sq.ft with lovely detailed painting thru out and stunning recessed ceilings! First floor all wood flooring!!! All bedrooms on 2nd floor!!



Master bedroom has bay windows with sitting area! Enjoy cooking in a magnificent gourmet kitchen that has marvelous granite counter tops with appealing stainless steel appliances.



Home has beautiful wood flooring thru out as well as carpet in bedrooms with tile in bathrooms.



Washer/Dryer included!



Community has basketball courts and playgrounds for recreation and so much more!!!!



Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care!