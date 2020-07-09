All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 6601 Duncaster St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
6601 Duncaster St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

6601 Duncaster St

6601 Duncaster Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6601 Duncaster Street, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Home in the Lakes of Windermere! - Spacious four bedroom unique Victorian Style home in gorgeous Lakes of Windermere. Beautiful front porch and curved staircase make for a welcoming entrance. The fabulous layout and over 3000 square feet make this home great for family and entertaining. Family room is open to the upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an island. Family room connects to covered patio for additional outdoor living space. Over sized master bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor and has a large ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. Attached garage with rear entry. Located on a corner lot, directly across from one of the quaint community playgrounds. Lakes of Windermere offers fun for everyone with a Lake, fishing dock, community pool, playgrounds, tennis courts and recreational activities and is a close to attractions and shopping. What an INCREDIBLE opportunity in Windermere!

(RLNE2883406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 Duncaster St have any available units?
6601 Duncaster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6601 Duncaster St have?
Some of 6601 Duncaster St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 Duncaster St currently offering any rent specials?
6601 Duncaster St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 Duncaster St pet-friendly?
No, 6601 Duncaster St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 6601 Duncaster St offer parking?
Yes, 6601 Duncaster St offers parking.
Does 6601 Duncaster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 Duncaster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 Duncaster St have a pool?
Yes, 6601 Duncaster St has a pool.
Does 6601 Duncaster St have accessible units?
No, 6601 Duncaster St does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 Duncaster St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6601 Duncaster St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6601 Duncaster St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6601 Duncaster St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College