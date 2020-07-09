6601 Duncaster St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Home in the Lakes of Windermere! - Spacious four bedroom unique Victorian Style home in gorgeous Lakes of Windermere. Beautiful front porch and curved staircase make for a welcoming entrance. The fabulous layout and over 3000 square feet make this home great for family and entertaining. Family room is open to the upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an island. Family room connects to covered patio for additional outdoor living space. Over sized master bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor and has a large ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. Attached garage with rear entry. Located on a corner lot, directly across from one of the quaint community playgrounds. Lakes of Windermere offers fun for everyone with a Lake, fishing dock, community pool, playgrounds, tennis courts and recreational activities and is a close to attractions and shopping. What an INCREDIBLE opportunity in Windermere!



