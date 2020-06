Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Community of Independence. Furnished Townhome, Three Bedrooms, Two and one half baths. Kitchen opens with breakfast bar opens to family room, separate living and dining rooms. All bedrooms on second floor, master with large walk in closet, shower and garden tub. Inside laundry room and detached two car garage. Community pool, fitness center, tennis courts and playground. Close to shopping and major roads.