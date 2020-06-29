6429 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE

Amenities
INDEPENDENCE! PERFECT LOCATION ACROSS FROM PARK AREA AND POND VIEW FROM BACKYARD** Freshly painted exterior ** Beautiful 3 bed, 2 baths and 2 car garage ** Rent includes lawn, pest, internet, cable, garbage! Great open floor plan with kitchen and great room area ** Covered lanai ** Master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks ** Amazing amenities including 2 community pools, childrens play areas, a large community park, dog parks tennis and basketball courts, a main clubhouse with spacious fitness rm, arcade and gathering area, plus a 2nd clubhouse with fitness & billiard rooms, a boat ramp with dock area, 10' bike/walking path thru-out the community, amazing conservation thru-out the community & New Independence Parkway entrance to the 429 is about a mile from the back of Independence community! Great new shopping in Hamlin with restaurants, stores, movie theatre and business services! **Will rent for $2400 for a 6 month lease.**