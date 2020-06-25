All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 6143 Waterside Island Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
6143 Waterside Island Ln
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:04 PM

6143 Waterside Island Ln

6143 Waterside Island Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6143 Waterside Island Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
New Price This Immaculate Home Is Move-in Ready And Boasts 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms And Over 3100 Square Feet Of Living Space. The Open Floor Plan Is Centered Around The Gourmet Kitchen With Large Granite Island Bar Featuring Premium Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-in Desk, Large Cabinets And Walk-in Pantry. Enjoy Family Meals At The Bar, The Breakfast Nook Or The Formal Dining Room. The Kitchen Overlooks The Family Room With Sliding Doors To The Covered Lanai. Back To Conservation Not Back Neighbor , Detached 2 Car Garage So You Have Longer Drive Way The First Floor Includes One Bedrooms And A Guest Bathroom With Cultured Marble Sink . Upstairs You?ll Find 2 More Bedrooms And Two Bathrooms Including The Master Suite. The Oversized Master Suite Features Tray Ceiling, Double Sinks, Granite Countertops, Soaking Tub With Decorative Wrap Around Tile And Large Glass Enclosed Shower. This Home Is Located In The Sought After Independence Signature Lakes Subdivision And Features Resort Style Living Including Beautiful Pool, Clubhouse, Playgrounds, Bike Trails, Tennis Courts And More. Minutes Away From Disney With Easy Access To Nearby Highways. Hoa Includes Basic Cable And Internet Access. This Home Is Like New And Ready For You And Your Family. Call Today To Schedule Your Showing

Listing Courtesy Of NUMBER 1 BROKER, LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of NUMBER 1 BROKER, LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6143 Waterside Island Ln have any available units?
6143 Waterside Island Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6143 Waterside Island Ln have?
Some of 6143 Waterside Island Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6143 Waterside Island Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6143 Waterside Island Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6143 Waterside Island Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6143 Waterside Island Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6143 Waterside Island Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6143 Waterside Island Ln offers parking.
Does 6143 Waterside Island Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6143 Waterside Island Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6143 Waterside Island Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6143 Waterside Island Ln has a pool.
Does 6143 Waterside Island Ln have accessible units?
No, 6143 Waterside Island Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6143 Waterside Island Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6143 Waterside Island Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6143 Waterside Island Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6143 Waterside Island Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College