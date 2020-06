Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

FREE APP if approved. MOVE-IN PROMOTION. First month is discounted at $1,895. Following rent is $2,150. Brand new townhouse for rent in Winter Garden, Chopin Model, ideally located in Hamilton Gardens, this property has it all, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, community pool. This unit is directly across from the pool, playground, native garden and mailboxes. Location is key, with quick access to 429 this rental property is a perfect fit for you!