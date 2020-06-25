All apartments in Horizon West
5935 Grassy Point Rd

5935 Grassy Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

5935 Grassy Point Road, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
THREE BED HOME IN WINTER GARDEN FOR RENT - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath home with many upgrades is available for rental right away. Be the first to rent this great home featuring granite counters in kitchen and baths beautiful tile floors. Enjoy all the great amenities that Independence community has to offer.

Lawn Service, Cable TV and Internet Included in Rent

Call or text Simon Ronchetti to schedule a Showing 407-468-4686
Tenant Occupied Until April 30, can not show until May 1st

(RLNE2060480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5935 Grassy Point Rd have any available units?
5935 Grassy Point Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5935 Grassy Point Rd have?
Some of 5935 Grassy Point Rd's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5935 Grassy Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5935 Grassy Point Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5935 Grassy Point Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5935 Grassy Point Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 5935 Grassy Point Rd offer parking?
No, 5935 Grassy Point Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5935 Grassy Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5935 Grassy Point Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5935 Grassy Point Rd have a pool?
No, 5935 Grassy Point Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5935 Grassy Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 5935 Grassy Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5935 Grassy Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5935 Grassy Point Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5935 Grassy Point Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5935 Grassy Point Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
