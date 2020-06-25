5935 Grassy Point Rd

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated some paid utils internet access

THREE BED HOME IN WINTER GARDEN FOR RENT - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath home with many upgrades is available for rental right away. Be the first to rent this great home featuring granite counters in kitchen and baths beautiful tile floors. Enjoy all the great amenities that Independence community has to offer.



Lawn Service, Cable TV and Internet Included in Rent



Call or text Simon Ronchetti to schedule a Showing 407-468-4686

Tenant Occupied Until April 30, can not show until May 1st



(RLNE2060480)