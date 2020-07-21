5612 REMSEN CAY LANE

Amenities
Home located in Windermere offers Laminate, ceramic tile, and carpet. Formal living and dining, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, overlooking the family room, Roomy upstairs loft, spacious master bedroom, master bath with his and her sinks, stand up shower, separate garden tub, large walk in closet, screened in back patio overlooking the preserve, laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, two car garage, and much more... Property is with in minutes to shopping, dining, Windermere school districts, 429, 408, turnpike, and Disney
Available NOW!
12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee(Once application is approved)
Sorry, no pets