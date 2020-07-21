All apartments in Horizon West
5612 REMSEN CAY LANE
5612 REMSEN CAY LANE

5612 Remsen Cay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5612 Remsen Cay Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Home located in Windermere offers Laminate, ceramic tile, and carpet. Formal living and dining, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, overlooking the family room, Roomy upstairs loft, spacious master bedroom, master bath with his and her sinks, stand up shower, separate garden tub, large walk in closet, screened in back patio overlooking the preserve, laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, two car garage, and much more... Property is with in minutes to shopping, dining, Windermere school districts, 429, 408, turnpike, and Disney
Available NOW!

12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee(Once application is approved)
Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE have any available units?
5612 REMSEN CAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE have?
Some of 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5612 REMSEN CAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE offers parking.
Does 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE have a pool?
No, 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE have accessible units?
No, 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5612 REMSEN CAY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
