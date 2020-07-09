All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

16350 Turning Tide Way

16350 Turning Tide Way
Location

16350 Turning Tide Way, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
parking
playground
garage
Awesome townhome in Resort Style Conmuunity - Beautiful like new townhome futures 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms within WATERLEIGH community, situated in a picturesque setting of over 1,400 acres with more than a dozen lakes and clear water ponds, surround by community gardens, dog parks, mini-golf course, multiple sports fields, playgrounds and two large resort style clubhouse amenity centers which provide a comforting and fun-filled community environment. Open floor plan with ceramic tile through out first floor, kitchen futures granite counter tops, maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs the large master bedroom, two additional bedrooms, loft, and the convenience of the upstairs laundry area. In addition to the single car garage, the oversized driveway has plenty of space to accommodate additional vehicles for parking.
The community is located just a short drive to nearby shopping, dining and major local entertainment attractions. This highly desirable Winter Garden, Horizon West area features top-rated education, nearby medical facilities, and resort style amenities sure to be enjoyed by the entire family.
Furniture not included.

(RLNE5778235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16350 Turning Tide Way have any available units?
16350 Turning Tide Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 16350 Turning Tide Way have?
Some of 16350 Turning Tide Way's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16350 Turning Tide Way currently offering any rent specials?
16350 Turning Tide Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16350 Turning Tide Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 16350 Turning Tide Way is pet friendly.
Does 16350 Turning Tide Way offer parking?
Yes, 16350 Turning Tide Way offers parking.
Does 16350 Turning Tide Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16350 Turning Tide Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16350 Turning Tide Way have a pool?
No, 16350 Turning Tide Way does not have a pool.
Does 16350 Turning Tide Way have accessible units?
No, 16350 Turning Tide Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16350 Turning Tide Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16350 Turning Tide Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16350 Turning Tide Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16350 Turning Tide Way does not have units with air conditioning.

