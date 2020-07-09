16350 Turning Tide Way

Amenities

Awesome townhome in Resort Style Conmuunity - Beautiful like new townhome futures 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms within WATERLEIGH community, situated in a picturesque setting of over 1,400 acres with more than a dozen lakes and clear water ponds, surround by community gardens, dog parks, mini-golf course, multiple sports fields, playgrounds and two large resort style clubhouse amenity centers which provide a comforting and fun-filled community environment. Open floor plan with ceramic tile through out first floor, kitchen futures granite counter tops, maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs the large master bedroom, two additional bedrooms, loft, and the convenience of the upstairs laundry area. In addition to the single car garage, the oversized driveway has plenty of space to accommodate additional vehicles for parking.

The community is located just a short drive to nearby shopping, dining and major local entertainment attractions. This highly desirable Winter Garden, Horizon West area features top-rated education, nearby medical facilities, and resort style amenities sure to be enjoyed by the entire family.

Furniture not included.



