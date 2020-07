Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available Nov 16th. This 2019 house has a ton of upgrades. No carpets in the house. Upgrades cabinets and counter tops. House has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 Bath, plus a Den. Located near 429 providing easy access anywhere. Schedule your appointment today. This wont last long.