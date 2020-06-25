15620 Sunquat Dr

Amenities

Come home to this light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a brand new community in Winter Garden! This amazing home is practically new and comes with so many great features, such as ceramic tiling throughout the kitchen and living areas, vinyl flooring in the master, beautifully upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops, walk in pantry, trash built-ins, stunning white cabinets with custom crown molding, a large front porch, gorgeous custom master bedroom and bathroom with a stunning shower, walk in closets, and much more! This home is located on a quiet street in this newer community, with a grassy park in front of the house and in the back of the house. The garage is located at the back of the home, with plenty of "built-in" parking so that no one will be double parking on both sides of the street. This home is very unique because it was one of the last "Ivy" floorplans for this community, since it is no longer a plan to purchase. This plan offers more bang for your buck, because this community has plenty of great amenities, such as multiple parks, dog parks, a playground, a gorgeous new community pool, and sidewalks for great walking paths. Don't miss this great home in a wonderful community!



