15620 Sunquat Dr
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM

15620 Sunquat Dr

15620 Sunquat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15620 Sunquat Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Come home to this light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a brand new community in Winter Garden! This amazing home is practically new and comes with so many great features, such as ceramic tiling throughout the kitchen and living areas, vinyl flooring in the master, beautifully upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops, walk in pantry, trash built-ins, stunning white cabinets with custom crown molding, a large front porch, gorgeous custom master bedroom and bathroom with a stunning shower, walk in closets, and much more! This home is located on a quiet street in this newer community, with a grassy park in front of the house and in the back of the house. The garage is located at the back of the home, with plenty of "built-in" parking so that no one will be double parking on both sides of the street. This home is very unique because it was one of the last "Ivy" floorplans for this community, since it is no longer a plan to purchase. This plan offers more bang for your buck, because this community has plenty of great amenities, such as multiple parks, dog parks, a playground, a gorgeous new community pool, and sidewalks for great walking paths. Don't miss this great home in a wonderful community!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS AT THE PARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15620 Sunquat Dr have any available units?
15620 Sunquat Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15620 Sunquat Dr have?
Some of 15620 Sunquat Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15620 Sunquat Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15620 Sunquat Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15620 Sunquat Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15620 Sunquat Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15620 Sunquat Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15620 Sunquat Dr offers parking.
Does 15620 Sunquat Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15620 Sunquat Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15620 Sunquat Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15620 Sunquat Dr has a pool.
Does 15620 Sunquat Dr have accessible units?
No, 15620 Sunquat Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15620 Sunquat Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15620 Sunquat Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15620 Sunquat Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15620 Sunquat Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
