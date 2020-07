Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

NEW! Beautiful home for rent in desirable Enclave at Tapestry community. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. 2 bedrooms with private bathroom. 1973 sq ft. 2 car garajes. Stunning kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops. Community amenities include tot lot, pool, pavilion and picnic area. Short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment at The LOOP. Location.Location!!. NEW APPLIANCES!! You can be the first to use this Stunning property.

Call Angela Camacho