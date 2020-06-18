All apartments in Horizon West
15223 Shonan Gold Drive

15223 Shonan Gold Drive · (321) 303-1312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15223 Shonan Gold Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Please call Joe at 407-663-4470 or 321-303-1312 for this spectacular huge three bedroom three and half bath town house at Hamlin in Winter Garden. This house is 2150 square feet with ceramic tile and carpet. Oversize Kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Additional kitchen features island counter top and cherry wood cabinets. Huge walk in pantry. Great room combo living room, dining and kitchen. Upstairs loft for bonus family or TV area. Huge master bedroom suite with walk in closet and double sink bathroom. Front entrance and rear patio between garage and house where you can entertain or relax! Washer and dryer included. Detached 2 car garage. Community features a full Fitness center, A large Community pool, Clubhouse and Playground. Additional parking front of the house. House is close proximity to downtown Orlando, Disney, toll roads 429 and turnpike and shopping areas. No pets please. Application fee is $50 per adult.
Two story three bedroom and three half bath townhouse in Winter Garden. Detached two car garage in back. Open patio area in front and back of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15223 Shonan Gold Drive have any available units?
15223 Shonan Gold Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15223 Shonan Gold Drive have?
Some of 15223 Shonan Gold Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15223 Shonan Gold Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15223 Shonan Gold Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15223 Shonan Gold Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15223 Shonan Gold Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15223 Shonan Gold Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15223 Shonan Gold Drive does offer parking.
Does 15223 Shonan Gold Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15223 Shonan Gold Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15223 Shonan Gold Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15223 Shonan Gold Drive has a pool.
Does 15223 Shonan Gold Drive have accessible units?
No, 15223 Shonan Gold Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15223 Shonan Gold Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15223 Shonan Gold Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15223 Shonan Gold Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15223 Shonan Gold Drive has units with air conditioning.
