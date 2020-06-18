15223 Shonan Gold Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Please call Joe at 407-663-4470 or 321-303-1312 for this spectacular huge three bedroom three and half bath town house at Hamlin in Winter Garden. This house is 2150 square feet with ceramic tile and carpet. Oversize Kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Additional kitchen features island counter top and cherry wood cabinets. Huge walk in pantry. Great room combo living room, dining and kitchen. Upstairs loft for bonus family or TV area. Huge master bedroom suite with walk in closet and double sink bathroom. Front entrance and rear patio between garage and house where you can entertain or relax! Washer and dryer included. Detached 2 car garage. Community features a full Fitness center, A large Community pool, Clubhouse and Playground. Additional parking front of the house. House is close proximity to downtown Orlando, Disney, toll roads 429 and turnpike and shopping areas. No pets please. Application fee is $50 per adult.

Two story three bedroom and three half bath townhouse in Winter Garden. Detached two car garage in back. Open patio area in front and back of the house.