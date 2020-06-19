All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP

14813 Magnolia Ridge Loop · (407) 629-6330
Location

14813 Magnolia Ridge Loop, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,038

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2124 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move into this splendid newer and spacious 2 story home located in Orchard Hills Community in Winter Garden. Home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths a formal living room and dining area, a large kitchen with a kitchen island and stainless steel appliances that opens into a huge family room. Computer desk built in set up and many more. All bedrooms on the second level, each bedroom with large walk in closets. Lawn care and pest control included. Washer and dryer are included too. Home is located close to SR-429, SR-535, US-192 and SR-545 in the Winter Garden area. It is near by Walt Disney World, Orange County National Golf Center and Universal Studios. Community features a clubhouse with fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, and playground. Community amenities also include sport court and numerous walking and biking paths. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP have any available units?
14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP has a unit available for $2,038 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP have?
Some of 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP does offer parking.
Does 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP has a pool.
Does 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP has units with air conditioning.
