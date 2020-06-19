14813 MAGNOLIA RIDGE LOOP

Amenities

Move into this splendid newer and spacious 2 story home located in Orchard Hills Community in Winter Garden. Home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths a formal living room and dining area, a large kitchen with a kitchen island and stainless steel appliances that opens into a huge family room. Computer desk built in set up and many more. All bedrooms on the second level, each bedroom with large walk in closets. Lawn care and pest control included. Washer and dryer are included too. Home is located close to SR-429, SR-535, US-192 and SR-545 in the Winter Garden area. It is near by Walt Disney World, Orange County National Golf Center and Universal Studios. Community features a clubhouse with fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, and playground. Community amenities also include sport court and numerous walking and biking paths. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and non-refundable pet fee).