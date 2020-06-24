14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD

Amenities

Come see this spacious energy efficient 4 bedroom 2/1 bath. This property offers an Solar energy system and appliances, LED Lighting and Fixtures, spray foam insulated walls and attic and more, all to reduce energy consumption. The WATERMARK community offers a great lifestyle with resort style amenities! Enjoy fabulous planned amenities including clubhouse with viewing deck to sit and enjoy fireworks from nearby attractions, extensive pool compound and interactive splash pad, amphitheater, fitness center, playground, tennis courts and more. Watermark is also close to Disney's Magic Kingdom, Orange County National Golf Center, and Disney Golf Courses. Winter Garden's unique charm and ambiance offers a wide variety of entertainment, shopping, and dining experiences. *No short term lease - 12 month lease only. * Tenant responsible for lawn care!