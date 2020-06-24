All apartments in Horizon West
14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD
14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD

14628 Seton Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14628 Seton Creek Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Come see this spacious energy efficient 4 bedroom 2/1 bath. This property offers an Solar energy system and appliances, LED Lighting and Fixtures, spray foam insulated walls and attic and more, all to reduce energy consumption. The WATERMARK community offers a great lifestyle with resort style amenities! Enjoy fabulous planned amenities including clubhouse with viewing deck to sit and enjoy fireworks from nearby attractions, extensive pool compound and interactive splash pad, amphitheater, fitness center, playground, tennis courts and more. Watermark is also close to Disney's Magic Kingdom, Orange County National Golf Center, and Disney Golf Courses. Winter Garden's unique charm and ambiance offers a wide variety of entertainment, shopping, and dining experiences. *No short term lease - 12 month lease only. * Tenant responsible for lawn care!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD have any available units?
14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14628 SETON CREEK BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
