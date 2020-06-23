All apartments in Horizon West
14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE

14609 Whittridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14609 Whittridge Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Spectacular and spacious 5 bedroom home in the wonderful Independence Community. Arrive through a stunning drive along the reflection pond nestled amongst wooded conservation. Step in and enjoy the features of this home that include quartz counter tops in kitchen and master bath, custom closet in master walk in, dual loft spaces on second floor and a tremendous open floor plan on the first floor. Sit on the screened in lanai and relax with the peace and serenity of your conservation view. Local schools are minutes away with Independence Elementary just a five minute walk. Independence boasts two club houses with pools, gyms, tennis and basket ball courts, and lake access with boat dock. The Independence Community hosts various events throughout the year including food trucks, music and holiday celebrations. Lastly, relax with no maintenance on this home as yard/lawn care, pest control and home alarm is included. Schedule a showing today for this gem in Winter Garden!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
