14609 WHITTRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan basketball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Spectacular and spacious 5 bedroom home in the wonderful Independence Community. Arrive through a stunning drive along the reflection pond nestled amongst wooded conservation. Step in and enjoy the features of this home that include quartz counter tops in kitchen and master bath, custom closet in master walk in, dual loft spaces on second floor and a tremendous open floor plan on the first floor. Sit on the screened in lanai and relax with the peace and serenity of your conservation view. Local schools are minutes away with Independence Elementary just a five minute walk. Independence boasts two club houses with pools, gyms, tennis and basket ball courts, and lake access with boat dock. The Independence Community hosts various events throughout the year including food trucks, music and holiday celebrations. Lastly, relax with no maintenance on this home as yard/lawn care, pest control and home alarm is included. Schedule a showing today for this gem in Winter Garden!