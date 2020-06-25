14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

This spacious one story has 3br, 2ba plus an office/den. The open concept, split floor plan features a spacious kitchen with 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances and solid surface countertops. Screened-in patio, with fenced-in yard. Summerlakes amenities are second to none, with heated resort-style pool, fitness center, lakefront clubhouse, tot lot, dog park, zipline, basketball and tennis courts, plus lawn care is also included. Located minutes off of the 429 you can get anywhere in Central Florida with relative ease and minimal traffic. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, CALL 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com