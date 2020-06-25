All apartments in Horizon West
14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd

14571 Bahama Swallow Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14571 Bahama Swallow Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This spacious one story has 3br, 2ba plus an office/den. The open concept, split floor plan features a spacious kitchen with 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances and solid surface countertops. Screened-in patio, with fenced-in yard. Summerlakes amenities are second to none, with heated resort-style pool, fitness center, lakefront clubhouse, tot lot, dog park, zipline, basketball and tennis courts, plus lawn care is also included. Located minutes off of the 429 you can get anywhere in Central Florida with relative ease and minimal traffic. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, CALL 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd have any available units?
14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd have?
Some of 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd offers parking.
Does 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd has a pool.
Does 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd have accessible units?
No, 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14571 Bahama Swallow Blvd has units with air conditioning.
