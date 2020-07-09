All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14564 OLD THICKET TRACE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

14564 OLD THICKET TRACE

14564 Old Thicket Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Signature Lakes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14564 Old Thicket Trace, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
$2000 for almost 2400 sq ft. in Winter Garden with great schools, including Windermere High!!! INTERNET AND CABLE are included in rent. 4 bedrooms, formal dining and living room, family room and nook!!! Lots of tile for easy maintenance. Air conditioned laundry room with a closet for more storage! 2 car garage with a sink in it. Community offers tennis and basketball courts, 2 clubhouses, FITNESS CENTER, children's play area, private boat launch, water ski, walking and jogging path, nature trails. Lots of savings renting at Independence! No more internet, cable and gym bills out of your pocket!!! Call you agent for an easy showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE have any available units?
14564 OLD THICKET TRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE have?
Some of 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE currently offering any rent specials?
14564 OLD THICKET TRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE pet-friendly?
No, 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE offer parking?
Yes, 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE offers parking.
Does 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE have a pool?
No, 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE does not have a pool.
Does 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE have accessible units?
No, 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14564 OLD THICKET TRACE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College