14564 OLD THICKET TRACE

Amenities

$2000 for almost 2400 sq ft. in Winter Garden with great schools, including Windermere High!!! INTERNET AND CABLE are included in rent. 4 bedrooms, formal dining and living room, family room and nook!!! Lots of tile for easy maintenance. Air conditioned laundry room with a closet for more storage! 2 car garage with a sink in it. Community offers tennis and basketball courts, 2 clubhouses, FITNESS CENTER, children's play area, private boat launch, water ski, walking and jogging path, nature trails. Lots of savings renting at Independence! No more internet, cable and gym bills out of your pocket!!! Call you agent for an easy showing.