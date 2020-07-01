All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY

14487 Windsor Hall Way · No Longer Available
Horizon West
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

14487 Windsor Hall Way, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Single family home in lake Hancock Community, 3Beds/2.5baths with a Bonus room in the first floor featuring Water front view with a spacious front door Porch,and a large Screened patio in the backyard great for Barbecuing and gathering,
This home is spacious, open floor plan and centrally located 10 min to Disney with partial fireworkds view, Great school district and all Windermere Restaurant and shopping area, available for lease on the 1st of April, only one moth security deposit.
HOA includes Landscaping and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY have any available units?
14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY have?
Some of 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY offers parking.
Does 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY have a pool?
No, 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY have accessible units?
No, 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

