14487 WINDSOR HALL WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Single family home in lake Hancock Community, 3Beds/2.5baths with a Bonus room in the first floor featuring Water front view with a spacious front door Porch,and a large Screened patio in the backyard great for Barbecuing and gathering,

This home is spacious, open floor plan and centrally located 10 min to Disney with partial fireworkds view, Great school district and all Windermere Restaurant and shopping area, available for lease on the 1st of April, only one moth security deposit.

HOA includes Landscaping and pest control.