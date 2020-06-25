Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

14470 Whittridge Dr Available 06/05/20 3 bedroom Independence Winter Garden single family house - 3 bedroom single family house on Independence Winter Garden. 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with two-car garage located in the beautiful community of Independence near Disney World. Good size great room with faux wood laminate flooring, dining room, kitchen and bedrooms. Master bathroom has dual sinks, a garden tub and a separate shower stall. It also has a big walk-in closet. Rent includes cable TV and internet service. Community amenities include resort style outdoor pools, clubhouse ,fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, playground ,park areas, walking and biking trails, private boat launch with access to Lake Hancock and Lake Speer. Conveniently located near shops and restaurants; within close proximity to fowler Groves Shopping Center at Winter Garden Village



Please text of call Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing



(RLNE4047615)