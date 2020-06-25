All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

14470 Whittridge Dr

14470 Whittridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14470 Whittridge Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
14470 Whittridge Dr Available 06/05/20 3 bedroom Independence Winter Garden single family house - 3 bedroom single family house on Independence Winter Garden. 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with two-car garage located in the beautiful community of Independence near Disney World. Good size great room with faux wood laminate flooring, dining room, kitchen and bedrooms. Master bathroom has dual sinks, a garden tub and a separate shower stall. It also has a big walk-in closet. Rent includes cable TV and internet service. Community amenities include resort style outdoor pools, clubhouse ,fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, playground ,park areas, walking and biking trails, private boat launch with access to Lake Hancock and Lake Speer. Conveniently located near shops and restaurants; within close proximity to fowler Groves Shopping Center at Winter Garden Village

Please text of call Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing

(RLNE4047615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14470 Whittridge Dr have any available units?
14470 Whittridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14470 Whittridge Dr have?
Some of 14470 Whittridge Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14470 Whittridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14470 Whittridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14470 Whittridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14470 Whittridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14470 Whittridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14470 Whittridge Dr offers parking.
Does 14470 Whittridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14470 Whittridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14470 Whittridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14470 Whittridge Dr has a pool.
Does 14470 Whittridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 14470 Whittridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14470 Whittridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14470 Whittridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14470 Whittridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14470 Whittridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
