14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home. Ideally located in the highly sought after Lakeview Pointe in Horizon West. Home features 2 floors, open and spacious floor plan, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, patio and 2 car garage. One bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Master bedroom plus two more rooms upstairs. Pointe offers the kind of amenities busy families want and need like the fitness center and playground. Lawn maintenance is included so the community always looks its best and you'll have more time to connect with family or enjoy fun in the sun at the pool and splash pad. When it's time to run errands, you're just minutes away from grocery stores and Winter Garden Village, for even more shopping and dining. MUST SEE!