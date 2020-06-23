All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 AM

14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD

14260 Murcott Blossom Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14260 Murcott Blossom Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home. Ideally located in the highly sought after Lakeview Pointe in Horizon West. Home features 2 floors, open and spacious floor plan, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, patio and 2 car garage. One bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Master bedroom plus two more rooms upstairs. Pointe offers the kind of amenities busy families want and need like the fitness center and playground. Lawn maintenance is included so the community always looks its best and you'll have more time to connect with family or enjoy fun in the sun at the pool and splash pad. When it's time to run errands, you're just minutes away from grocery stores and Winter Garden Village, for even more shopping and dining. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD have any available units?
14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD have?
Some of 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14260 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College