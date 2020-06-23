All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 14222 Sonco Ave Studio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14222 Sonco Ave Studio
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

14222 Sonco Ave Studio

14222 Sonco Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14222 Sonco Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
tennis court
- $1,000 rent with $100 for utilities (electric and water).
Guest studio, 500 sqft. Full kitchen, full bath, washer/dryer, skylight, and closet space.

Two minute walk to nearby elementary school, middle school, neighborhood trails, community clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball courts, lakes and docks, boat access, and gym. Conveniently located a short drive from Publix (2min drive), Disney (15min), shopping and dining in downtown Winter Garden or the Winter Garden Village (10min), and easy access to SR535, 429, 408, and the Turnpike.

(RLNE5612122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14222 Sonco Ave Studio have any available units?
14222 Sonco Ave Studio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14222 Sonco Ave Studio have?
Some of 14222 Sonco Ave Studio's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14222 Sonco Ave Studio currently offering any rent specials?
14222 Sonco Ave Studio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14222 Sonco Ave Studio pet-friendly?
Yes, 14222 Sonco Ave Studio is pet friendly.
Does 14222 Sonco Ave Studio offer parking?
No, 14222 Sonco Ave Studio does not offer parking.
Does 14222 Sonco Ave Studio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14222 Sonco Ave Studio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14222 Sonco Ave Studio have a pool?
No, 14222 Sonco Ave Studio does not have a pool.
Does 14222 Sonco Ave Studio have accessible units?
No, 14222 Sonco Ave Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 14222 Sonco Ave Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 14222 Sonco Ave Studio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14222 Sonco Ave Studio have units with air conditioning?
No, 14222 Sonco Ave Studio does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College