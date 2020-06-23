14222 Sonco Ave Studio

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym basketball court tennis court clubhouse

- $1,000 rent with $100 for utilities (electric and water).

Guest studio, 500 sqft. Full kitchen, full bath, washer/dryer, skylight, and closet space.



Two minute walk to nearby elementary school, middle school, neighborhood trails, community clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball courts, lakes and docks, boat access, and gym. Conveniently located a short drive from Publix (2min drive), Disney (15min), shopping and dining in downtown Winter Garden or the Winter Garden Village (10min), and easy access to SR535, 429, 408, and the Turnpike.



