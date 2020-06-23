Amenities

14156 Bridgewater Crossing Available 03/01/19 - PENDING- Beautiful Townhouse is desirable Summerport, this home features 3 bedroom 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, Large Living room open to the kitchen and dinning room. The home offers a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage space, granite counter tops, island and a pantry. Flooring downstairs is tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Large closets some with shelving installed. State of the art LG washer and dryers included. Alarm system available (monitoring at tenants expense). All windows offer 2" white blinds and some curtains. The home offers a private patio great for entertaining. 2 car garage. Rent includes lawn-care and garbage removal. Pets allowed at owners discretion. For showings please contact Wendy Roberts 407-276-5024



(RLNE3275496)