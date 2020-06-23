All apartments in Horizon West
14156 Bridgewater Crossing

14156 Bridgewater Crossings Boulevard
Location

14156 Bridgewater Crossings Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14156 Bridgewater Crossing Available 03/01/19 - PENDING- Beautiful Townhouse is desirable Summerport, this home features 3 bedroom 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, Large Living room open to the kitchen and dinning room. The home offers a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage space, granite counter tops, island and a pantry. Flooring downstairs is tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Large closets some with shelving installed. State of the art LG washer and dryers included. Alarm system available (monitoring at tenants expense). All windows offer 2" white blinds and some curtains. The home offers a private patio great for entertaining. 2 car garage. Rent includes lawn-care and garbage removal. Pets allowed at owners discretion. For showings please contact Wendy Roberts 407-276-5024

(RLNE3275496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14156 Bridgewater Crossing have any available units?
14156 Bridgewater Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14156 Bridgewater Crossing have?
Some of 14156 Bridgewater Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14156 Bridgewater Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
14156 Bridgewater Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14156 Bridgewater Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 14156 Bridgewater Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 14156 Bridgewater Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 14156 Bridgewater Crossing offers parking.
Does 14156 Bridgewater Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14156 Bridgewater Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14156 Bridgewater Crossing have a pool?
No, 14156 Bridgewater Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 14156 Bridgewater Crossing have accessible units?
No, 14156 Bridgewater Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 14156 Bridgewater Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 14156 Bridgewater Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14156 Bridgewater Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 14156 Bridgewater Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
